Ghanaians need to halt voting on partisan lines - Ishmael Yamson

Politics of Wednesday, 4 October 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Chairman of Ishmael Yamson and Associates, Mr Ishmael Yamson, has made a fervent appeal to Ghanaians to break away from voting along partisan lines in elections.



He candidly acknowledged that this practice has been a major hindrance to the country's development.



Mr Yamson stressed the urgent need for a change in the country's voting pattern to pave the way for development.



He expressed his concern that the habit of voting without scrutinising the qualifications and capabilities of the candidates seeking election must be transformed.



He called upon Ghanaians to shift their focus from party loyalty and instead assess the manifestos of political parties when making decisions in the ballot box.



He said the credibility of the people making promises is very important.



He emphasised that it is crucial to move away from the era of blindly supporting a particular party, whether it is the New Patriotic Party or the National Democratic Congress, and instead, assess the credibility and qualifications of the candidates themselves.



Mr Yamson firmly stated that as long as these partisan behaviors persist, the country will continue to grapple with underdevelopment.



He underscored that the only way to break free from the cycle of underdevelopment is to reject partisan voting.



Mr Yamson made these remarks during an interview on Asempa FM, a radio station based in Accra, on Tuesday, October 4, 2023.