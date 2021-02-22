General News of Monday, 22 February 2021

Source: Starr FM

Ghanaians must locate and close down LGBTQI office – Addo-Danquah

There have been calls to shut down the LGBT office which is believed to be located in Accra

A member of the Communications team of the New Patriotic Party, Dr. Eric Addo-Danquah has called on Ghanaians to locate the office of the LGBTQI and shut it down if the police fail to close it down.



“I’m yet to see where in the lowest category of animals, a male mates a male…If the police fail to locate and close it down, Ghanaians should locate the office and close it down ourselves. They say they have their right to misbehave in our country so we also have our right to go and close their office down," he said.



His comments come after several groups called on the government and security agencies to ensure the closure of the office.



The Catholic Bishops Conferences is the latest group to call on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to shut down the recently opened office for LGBT people in Accra.



The Bishops are also urging the President not to fall for external pressure to accept the practice of homosexuality in the country.



A statement signed by its president Most Rev Philip Naameh said the group is however against physical attacks on LGBT people.



“We also call on the Government of Ghana to close down the LGBTQI office space that was recently opened in Accra,” the statement said.



Conversation and anger towards LGBT practices have been renewed in Ghana following fundraiser which was attended by several diplomats including the Australian High Commissioner who pledged to support the group. The EU office in Ghana has declared support for the group.