Politics of Thursday, 30 July 2020

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

Ghanaians must give Akufo-Addo a second term to finish his good works - NPP

President Akufo-Addo

A Communication Team Member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Kofi Ntiamoah has reiterated that, the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo deserves commendation for his wonderful performance in the first term of his administration hence he deserves a second term.



According to him, the facts presented by his vice president, Dr. Mamamudu Bawumia are backed by data.



He stressed that, every household in the country has directly or indirectly felt the positive impact of this government.



“We can say on authority that about 90% of all the campaign pledges have been fulfilled and we are bent on fulfilling all our promises that is why Ghanaians must vote President Akufo-Addo again to continue his good works” Nana Kofi Ntiamoah exclusively told Kwaku Owusu Adjei on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7



He thus called on Ghanaians to continue to believe in the Akufo-Addo-led administration to deliver the best to Ghanaians.



He said the NPP government has taken appropriate measures to better the lives of Ghanaians since assuming office.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.