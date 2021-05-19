Ghanaians living in fear under Akufo-Addo - Peter Otokunor

Politics of Wednesday, 19 May 2021

Mr. Peter Boamah Otokunor, the Deputy-General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress, has said that Ghanaians can no longer live without looking over their shoulders under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's administration.



Peter Boamah stated that, unlike President John Dramani Mahama's administration where journalists and other Ghanaians could express their opinions freely, journalists and other opinion leaders are now being gagged for speaking against Akufo-Addo's government.



Some journalist including renowned investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni who has constantly been on the neck of the government for their intolerance to criticisms, since they took over from the running of the country from the National Democratic Congress.



Speaking exclusively to GhanaWeb's Perez Erzoah Kwaw in reaction to the arrest and the alleged torture of Caleb Kudah, Peter Boamah stated that the government's brutality has moved from the NDC members to journalists.



"Ghanaians are living in a state of fear. Journalists, Pastors, Imam, everyone is living in a state of fear. If you speak against the heinous crimes of the government, you are afraid that they will send hooligans and vigilante groups after you. Look at what happened to the journalists."



"But then again, the NDC stands vindicated because we demanded justice for those who were brutalized at Ayawaso Wuogon but everybody kept quiet and were looking at us. They all folded their arms and were looking at us but now it has come to bite. It is time we realize that injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. Yesterday it was NDC, today it's their own party members," he told GhanaWeb.