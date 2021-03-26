Ghanaians increasingly using herbal toothpastes for maximum oral health results

Health News of Friday, 26 March 2021

Source: business24.com.gh

Globally, consumers are showing a keen liking and affinity for products made using natural raw materials. This has been true in various product categories and certainly, oral care hasn’t been left behind.



Increasingly, natural options in oral care and the rising awareness of the importance of oral hygiene have become a major driving force for growth in the oral care category. Herbal toothpaste is becoming more and more popular for a good reason.



The global Herbal Toothpaste Market is expected to touch USD 2.6 billion by the end of 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. The market is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 8.0% from 2019 to 2025.



In Ghana the natural toothpaste segment is worth $2.7M and growing at an exponential rate of 80% year-on-year. Changing consumer preferences towards natural products owing to rising health awareness is a major factor driving the growth of the market.



As more shoppers look for natural alternatives in oral care, many brands are positioning themselves to offer the right solutions.



The health of our teeth, gums and the entire mouth is a very important part of our overall health. With that in mind, doesn’t it make sense to use the healthiest products out there for your teeth?



Most families have started eating organic and clean foods as a way of living healthy. This has motivated oral care companies to get innovative in developing toothpastes that are natural to give families a more holistic approach to all aspects of their life.



When we smile, our teeth should always spark with fresh breath that gives us the confidence to get closer to family, friends and loved ones.



Natural toothpastes use natural ingredients like mint, lemon, charcoal and others to freshen breath and whiten teeth. They are free of artificial flavoring and dyes. Many natural toothpastes use natural ingredients like hydrated silica to whiten teeth, which is gentler on your teeth than artificial bleaching agents found in common toothpastes.



The burden of oral health diseases remains one of the major public health challenges in the country because its prevalence continues to be unacceptably high. As such, brands have committed to provide great oral care solutions that meet the needs of the public.



One such brand is Pepsodent Ghana which has introduced a new natural variant Pepsodent Herbal to meet the growing consumer preference for natural products.



Just like other variants, it provides triple protection as the infused Green Tea herbal extract helps to provide consumers with strong teeth and gums, and all-round cavity protection, fresh breath, and white teeth



The carefully selected natural extracts and herbs are uniquely formulated to release inner heat, repair and protect gum tissue and give an all-round cooling sensation when used.



For thorough cleansing and improved dental health, you might want to try the new Pepsodent Herbal – the fast-acting toothpaste. It comes complete with a green tea extract that reaches in between your teeth and thoroughly cleanses from the gums, keeping your mouth sparkling clean and your breath fresh.