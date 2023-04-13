Ghanaians in Wales celebrate 66th Independence Day anniversary in Cardiff

Diasporia News of Thursday, 13 April 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Ghana Union of Wales organised a flag-raising ceremony to commemorate Ghana’s 66th Independence Day anniversary in Cardiff, the capital of Wales, one of the nations within the United Kingdom.



The event which brought together many Ghanaians living across Wales was attended by the Deputy Ghana High Commissioner for the UK and the Republic of Ireland, H. E. Madam Rita Tani Iddi.



Also present were the UK Member of Parliament for Cardiff South and Penarth, Hon Stephen Doughty, Ms. Hilary Brown, the Chairperson of the Butetown Community Centre, and representatives from the British Armed Forces.



The Deputy High Commissioner addressing the gathering urged Ghanaians living in Wales and in the diaspora to think about going back to Ghana to invest and support the country its economy and develop the country.



She said the government has created an enabling environment for investment with all the necessary support for all investors.



The President of the Ghana Union of Wales, Dr. Frankie Asare-Donkoh, appealed to all Ghanaians living in Wales to join the union and help support Ghanaians living in the country in settling in and integrating into Welsh and British society.



He urged members of the union to help the union to undertake projects in Ghana to help needy communities.



Hon Doughty, Ms. Brown, and Major Peter Harrison of the British Army commended members of the Ghana Union of Wales and also praised Ghanaians for their contribution to British society including the involvement of Ghanaian soldiers fighting side-by-side British soldiers during the second war.



The flag-raising ceremony was followed by an evening of music, food, and dance and a joint church service to thank God for Ghana.