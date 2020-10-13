Politics of Tuesday, 13 October 2020

Ghanaians have regretted voting for the NPP – Naana Opoku-Agyemang

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has observed that some sections of the general public have regretted not voting for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2016 elections.



Speaking on Citi TV on Monday, the running mate to the NDC flagbearer stated that this was revealed when the party consulted broadly in preparing for its 2020 manifesto.



“Why is it that too soon after we lost, people were running back, the same people who voted against us. It was too early, I thought it would be about two or three years before they even remember we existed. We got that feeling even when we were doing our manifesto,” Naana Opoku-Agyemang, a former University of Cape Coast Vice-Chancellor said.



Prof. Opoku-Agyemang who served as Minister for Education in the erstwhile Mahama administration noted that the opposition party’s main message for Election 2020 is hope for Ghanaians, and they will continue to compare John Dramani Mahama’s record as President to that of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



She declared that the impressive record of the NDC will ensure victory on December 7.



“Let us compare records and move forward. It is a message of hope [to Ghanaians] in the sense that [for] what they are asking that is possible, we work together to achieve [it]...You don’t go into a race to lose. You go into a race to win… Ghanaians have every reason to vote for the NDC,” Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang stressed.





