Ghanaians have no choice but to retain Akufo-Addo - MP

MP for Offinso South Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Ben Abdallah Banda

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Offinso South Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Ben Abdallah Banda, has asked Ghanaians not to commit an error by reflecting former President John Dramani Mahama.



The MP who is the Chairman of the Judiciary Committee, as well as the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, opined that the Akufo-Addo led administration has achieved a lot.



Mr Abdallah Banda maintained the NPP has been truthful to Ghanaians as because of that, they must reward President Akufo-Addo by voting for him again to protect the gains made.



The achievements of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led administration he said are unprecedented and the records are available.



"The record for social intervention programmes are a lot. The free SHS is one, planting for food and jobs is another, rearing animals for food and export is also another achievement and so many other laudable policies we have initiated to help transform the lives of Ghanaians," he said.



He also commended the government and Parliament for the several bills passed by the current parliament.



He mentioned the passage of the Plant Variety Protection Bill, 2020 which seeks to establish a legal framework to protect the rights of breeders of new varieties of plants or plant groupings and to promote the breeding of new varieties of plants in Ghana.



The bill he explained will fill the existing gap in Ghana’s intellectual property laws and to protect the legitimate rights of plant breeders and incentivize them to deliver quality seeds to boost ongoing agricultural initiatives including the planting for food and jobs programme.



The MP also mentioned the Council of State Bill saying since it was established in 1992, it lacked administrative structures for the smooth execution of its mandate since it has to rely on the services of few seconded officials from other public institutions.



Through the passage of the Bills, a provision has been made to provide professional and administrative support for the effective and efficient delivery of its work.

