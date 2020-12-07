General News of Monday, 7 December 2020

Ghanaians go to the polls today

President Akufo-Addo and John Mahama are the leading candidates for the presidential race

Today, December 7, 2020, a total of 17,027,655 registered voters are expected to cast their ballot at about 33,367 polling stations across the country from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm



The presidential race has twelve candidates seeking to occupy the Jubilee House for the next four years though it is an open secret that it’s a two-horse race between the incumbent Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party and John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress.



The over 17 million registered voters will also elect parliamentarians to represent the 275 constituencies.



The 2020 election is the eighth of the fourth republic and has the highest number of registered voters. 8,810,283 representing 51.7% of the total number of registered voters are female while 8,217,358 representing 48.26% are male.



This year’s election is the first time in the country’s history that a former president is contesting.



It could be revenge or repeat for John Mahama and Nana Akufo-Addo respectively as the former lost to the later by more than a million votes in 2016.



Nana Akufo-Addo polled 5,755,758 (53. 7%) of total votes cast to unseat John Mahama who had 4,771,188 (44.5%).



A Special Voting exercise was held for some members of the security agencies, media and staff of the EC with an 85% turnout.



The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, delivered his final speech ahead of the elections last night and assured the nation of its peace and security.



The Electoral Commission headed by Jean Mensa also says it has everything in place to deliver a free, fair and successful election.



The EC has also promised to announce the result of the polls within 24 hours.



