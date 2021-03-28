Ghanaians go beserk on twitter over KNUST's SRC budget of GHC996,250

General News of Sunday, 28 March 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

There has been widespread uproar on social media with the leakage of a proposed budget by the Students Representative Council (SRC) of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).



With the emergence of COVID-19 and the subsequent ban on public gatherings and activities, the SRC budget is nearly shy of GHC100,000.



The outrageous budget has caused a lot of consternation on social media with many accusing the SRC of being the breeding grounds of budget inflation and corruption which is pervasive in our mainstream governance.



With barely no student activities such as SRC week and other the budget stands at GHC 996,250 just a little shy of a billion old Ghana cedis.



The supposed budget is fraught with outlandish items such as SRC website which has GHC10,000 as the cost while off campus security also has GHC 54,000 allotted to it among other outrageous items on the budget.



Angry Ghanaians have poured venom on the KNUST SRC for inflating the budget in order to enrich themselves.