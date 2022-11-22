Ghanaians gave you power, heed to their plights - Awuni to Akufo-Addo

General News of Tuesday, 22 November 2022

Source: etvghana.com

Certified Chartered Forensic Accountant, Mr. Awuni Akyireba, has urged President Akufo-Addo to heed the call of Ghanaians by dismissing the finance minister.



In an interview on the happy morning show, Mr. Akyireba, said many politicians plead to the citizens during their campaign to be given the mandate to serve the country, therefore, it’s the will of the people when one comes to power.



“Ghanaians have given power to the president to serve the country who in turn has selected appointees and ministers of various sectors to help him serve, therefore, if the same Ghanaians and a larger percentage of the MP’s in parliament have realized the finance minister has been of no help in the affairs of the country and thinks he should be sacked, why is the president refusing to heed the call?” he quizzed.



According to him, he sees no reason in the president’s request for patience on the side of citizens and members of parliament to allow the finance minister to handle the IMF negotiations to the end before sacking him.



“The point is we do not want negotiations and nothing about him, let him go. Ken Ofori-Atta should heed to the call and resign or leave his seat,” he said.