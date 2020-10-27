Ghanaians facing unprecedented hardship under Akufo-Addo - Sammy Gyamfi

Politics of Tuesday, 27 October 2020

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has said Ghanaians are facing “painful economic hardship” under the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo administration.



In his submission, he stressed that the youth unemployment rate has soared due to collapsed businesses under Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Sammy Gyamfi further stressed that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has destroyed the buoyant economy he inherited from the Mahama administration.



All the promises of the NPP in 2016 have turned out to be a sham.



“[the NPP] were thinking four years will never come. They cannot do anything meaningful beyond what they’ve done. Ghanaians are suffering under President Akufo-Addo that is why all Ghanaians must vote against NPP,” Sammy Gyamfi told Kwaku Owusu Adjei on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7



“The NPP’s ship is sinking fast, and nothing can save it. Akufo-Addo has failed Ghanaians and will be rejected in 2020”, he emphasized.



He said the NPP created a false sense that it could out-perform the NDC in government but after winning the last elections, the policies of the government have resulted in untold hardship, with every sector of the economy taking a hit.

