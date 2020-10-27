You are here: HomeNews2020 10 27Article 1094377

Politics of Tuesday, 27 October 2020

Disclaimer

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

Ghanaians facing unprecedented hardship under Akufo-Addo - Sammy Gyamfi

« Prev

Next »

Comments (2)

Listen to Article

Sammy Gyamfi, Communications Officer for the NDC Sammy Gyamfi, Communications Officer for the NDC

Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has said Ghanaians are facing “painful economic hardship” under the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo administration.

In his submission, he stressed that the youth unemployment rate has soared due to collapsed businesses under Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Sammy Gyamfi further stressed that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has destroyed the buoyant economy he inherited from the Mahama administration.

All the promises of the NPP in 2016 have turned out to be a sham.

“[the NPP] were thinking four years will never come. They cannot do anything meaningful beyond what they’ve done. Ghanaians are suffering under President Akufo-Addo that is why all Ghanaians must vote against NPP,” Sammy Gyamfi told Kwaku Owusu Adjei on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7

“The NPP’s ship is sinking fast, and nothing can save it. Akufo-Addo has failed Ghanaians and will be rejected in 2020”, he emphasized.

He said the NPP created a false sense that it could out-perform the NDC in government but after winning the last elections, the policies of the government have resulted in untold hardship, with every sector of the economy taking a hit.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter