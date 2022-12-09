Ghanaians facing harshest moments under Fourth Republic – Mahama  jabs Akufo-Addo

General News of Friday, 9 December 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Former President John Mahama has said Ghana is currently experiencing the harshest moments under the Fourth Republic.



Narrating the alleged brutalities that characterized the 2020 elections, Mr. Mahama stated that events in the last elections were the first to have occurred under the current dispensation.



“Two years ago, for the first time in the history of our country, a President and Government unleashed armed men who brutally killed eight (8) innocent Ghanaians including a child during voting and results collation.



“In the last six years, Ghanaians have witnessed a reckless government that has taken a wrecking ball to our economy, leaving it in a very sorry state, rivaling some of the worst economies in the world,” the former President stated in a Facebook post-Thursday December 8, 2022.



He continued: “Our dear beloved nation, Ghana, is in a worst state today than at any time in the history of the 4th Republic — high levels of corruption, hardships due to bad economic and financial policies, hungry and angry people, loss of investments, no credible reforms etc.”



Mr. Mahama however has motivated Ghanaians not to throw their hands in despair adding that “we are a strong people. We are creative and innovative. The Ghanaian does not give up and we won’t give up.



“On behalf of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), myself as the 2020 Presidential Candidate, I want to thank all Ghanaians who two years ago sacrificed your time and went to the polls to vote for NDC’s Parliamentary candidates and me.”



The former President also commend all Ghanaians who participated in the election exercise for their help in consolidating our democracy.



“I, once again, extend our sympathies to the families of all who lost their lives and to the victims of all forms of violence perpetrated by the insensitive Nana Akufo-Addo administration.



“The NDC has pledged that it will investigate these state-sponsored atrocities and apply sanctions to those found culpable. We will provide appropriate compensation for those who have lost lives and limbs.”