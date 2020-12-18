General News of Friday, 18 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaians express shock following Sammy Gyamfi’s ‘wild’ comments on the election results

NDC Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi

The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi has been trending on Twitter over recent comments he made about persons advising the party to go to court to seek redress over the election results.



Some Ghanaians who have fallen in love with Sammy Gyamfi’s persona described him as a smart lawyer.



They also stated that he’s become their motivation to venture into the law profession.



One of the tweeps with the user name, Pretty Jane, while heaping praises on the young lawyer said, “Sammy Gyamfi is my communication director. A smart lawyer by all standard.”



Another account holder named The Kings last born stated that, “He’s gradually become a double-edged sword in the flesh of the elephant. He’s my greatest motivation to read law. Sammy Gyamfi."



Favour said, “This guy Sammy Gyamfi erh, NPP people will be complaining and saying shit about him but low key they’ve sent their proposal. You are a goat lawyer. My communication minister.



Sammy Gyamfi at a press conference Thursday, December 17 said detractors who have asked the NDC to go to court over the elections result should keep mute because they are not the party's advisors.



According to him, though going to court is an option, whether or not they will exercise that option lies in their bosom.



“Do not tell the NDC to go to court because you are not our advisors. Going to court is an option and protesting election results is a right so no one should tell us to go to court,” he stated.



See below some reactions from Tweeps.





Sammy gyamfi is my communication director. A smart lawyer by all standard ?? pic.twitter.com/cvdrUJ1HC1 — pretty Jane???? ???????? (@JanepherKE) December 17, 2020

Sammy gyamfi on Facebook like

Feeling sexy with 87 others... ????????

Mahama Bridget bema pic.twitter.com/5v17eGIonp — FII_FI ~ JAY???????????? (@nharnar_Kwoffi) December 10, 2020

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.