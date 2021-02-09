General News of Tuesday, 9 February 2021

Ghanaians explain why they wash disposable nose masks

play videoA photo of some Ghanaians washing the disposable mask

Some Ghanaians are washing the surgical nose mask which is supposed to be disposable. Whether or not they know the health implications of this act is the least of their worry.



In an interaction with some Ghanaians, they noted that though the nose mask they buy for GH¢1 is disposable, they reuse them due to their inability to continuously buy the product for their use every day.



Based on this, most of them prefer the use of the black nose masks because it is less likely for the dirt to be obvious, compared to the blue one.



They revealed that they make use of the surgical masks for about two to three days before they purchase new ones.



Some interviewees also noted that they cannot afford purchasing the masks in bulk like others do since changing it daily is even a problem.



“It’s not everyone who can afford to buy a new nose mask every day. A parent with three children cannot buy, but at the end of the day, all of them must have. We cannot use 5 to 6 cedis only on nose mask in a day whiles it can be washed and reused again. We only have to keep it well for use for about two days and get a new one after. The problem is getting money to buy one every day; if not we will always buy a new one and that is why we always demand the black colour because it is easier to wash and reuse."



Another said, “ I think it may be expensive to others and that is what calls for the washing and reusing. This year, there is no money and business is also not doing well. It is not their fault because we go to our shops and go back home empty-handed."



Reacting to this new development, a health professional at the Ghana Police Hospital, Dr. Roger Ahiaku condemned the washing of the surgical masks and advised that they use the reusable ones made from cloth.



He pointed out that, “Washing of the facemask is acceptable if it is the cloth type but not with the surgical type or N1."



