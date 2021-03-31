Ghanaians expect you to put economy on a sound footing once again – Akufo-Addo to Ofori-Atta

General News of Wednesday, 31 March 2021

Source: 3 News

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has told Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, that Ghanaians expect him to put the economy on a sound footing once again and help lead it out of the ravages of the pandemic.



He said this at the seat of government on Tuesday March 30 during the swearing-in of Mr Ofori-Atta.



“Mr. Finance Minister, I congratulate you heartily on your appointment and I am sure you know that the Ghanaian people are expecting you to put the economy on a sound footing once again and help lead it out of the ravages of the pandemic.



“Everyone who watched him (Ken Ofori-Atta) on national television at the Committee hearings can understand why I had little choice but to re nominate him to serve another four years as Minister for Finance and why by the Grace of God he will be at the end of my second and final term of office, the longest serving Finance Minister in the history of the fourth Republic” President Akufo-Addo stated.



“Over two days, he exhibited clarity of thought, a clear understanding of how to grow an economy, and what prospects the economy holds for the Ghanaian people.



“He provided a staunch defense for his record in office as Finance Minister from 17th February 2017, when he inherited a weak, faulting economy from the Mahama administration and helped nurse the economy back to good health by 6th January 2021,” Mr Akufo-Addo further noted.



He added “the Finance Minister highlighted what public service means to him and outlined the plans he has to help revitalize the Ghanaian economy and restore it to the kinds of growth and expansion witnessed before the onset of COVID-19



