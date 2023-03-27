Ghanaians draw in LGBTQ conversation over lights on Jubilee building

General News of Monday, 27 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Jubilee House is toping Twitter over what many have described as LGBTQ+ lighting at the seat of government.



This is barely 24 hours after the Vice President of the United States of America, Kamala Harris, arrived in Ghana for a three-day state visit.



The lighting was part of decorations used to welcome US Vice President Kamala Harris to the seat of government, the Jubilee House.



In a picture that has gone viral, the lighting, which was expected to be in the colours of Ghana and the USA, turned out as a rainbow flag which is known as the gay pride flag or simply the pride flag.



Following this representation Ghanaians have taken to Twitter to share their view.



A Twitter user said “Pray for Mother Ghana. LGBTQI colours at Jubilee House? All because of The Vice President of the United States Of America, Kamala Harris is in Ghana.”



“All said and done, the Seat of Government has officially accepted the LGBTQ+ by displaying their colours at the Flagstaff (Jubilee) House. Pray for mother Ghana under this misguided Akuffo Addo Government,” another user said



Below are some of the reactions















ICYMI: The Seat of Government, Jubilee House light up in Ghana-USA colours following the visit of Vice President of the United State.



This is beautiful ????#TheGUYNewsGH pic.twitter.com/w9UkvWojaG — TGN Ghana Online (@the_guy_news) March 27, 2023

Surprisingly, I have seen a lot citizens defend the current color of the Jubilee House saying it’s nothing,it’s just a blend of Ghana flag and USA flag. — S O G B O L I S A (@Dzid3fo_Kl3) March 27, 2023

Apart from @OfficialNDCGh lying why Jubilee house is lit in the colours it is. It is deeply worrying that a party with the title democratic in its name, continues to insight violence against people who have done nothing by being themselves. They are degrading Ghanaian politics. https://t.co/d369phPQrg — Yaw (Michael) Amanpene ???????? ???????? (@Mike_amanpene) March 27, 2023

Compare the colours LGBTQIA’s or USA Colors?

Jubilee house United States of America 2M Express Ghana Black Stars pic.twitter.com/5paWh9P0FN — Temajesus1 (@TEMAJESUSS) March 27, 2023

JUBILEE HOUSE ULLMANATES WITH LGBTQ COLOURS UPON THE ARRIVAL OF THE VPOTUS?? .....a subtle endorsement or just an inadvertent error??? pic.twitter.com/JO8VswptoI — Ato Kwamena (@slaveryde) March 27, 2023

JUBILEE HOUSE, wey LGBTQ Promotion to this ???????? pic.twitter.com/v467IUFuwk — FbbTooFamous (@famouscashes) March 27, 2023

This was the Jubilee House yesternight.

Do you think this is the colour of the LGBTQ community or a combination of Ghana and US' colours pic.twitter.com/XZAuD4raHL — The Feather Post (@PostFeather) March 27, 2023