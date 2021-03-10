General News of Wednesday, 10 March 2021

Source: My News GH

Ghanaians determine a President’s competence based on whether he belong to their tribe or not – A Plus

A Plus, Musician

Kwame Asare Obeng known popularly as A Plus has taken a swipe at Ghanaians for the cry and hue over racism when as a country, a President’s competence is judged based on the person’s tribe.



According to him, while John Dramani Mahama was in office, there were several voices against him describing him as incompetent and not worthy to be President.



However, such critical voices are lost when the Akyem people took over the administration of the country and are currently messing up the Ghana system.



He indicated that since Nana Ado Dankwa Akufo-Addo took over as President, although he hasn’t done anything better for the country, people silent because he’s not Ewe or Dagomba man.



His post on Facebook read “Even here in Ghana, one’s level of incompetence as president or public servant depends on which tribe they belong to. Anytime the “real owners” of the country take over, everything which was wrong under an Ewe, a Fante or a Dagomba becomes normal. But the same people will be here shouting racism. Tribalism and racism are first cousins. If you think the royal family is racist then you are worse. Will you allow a half Ga-half Ewe to be Asantehene? Or a half Gonja-half Fante to be Ga Mantse?”



