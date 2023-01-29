You are here: HomeNews2023 01 29Article 1704029

General News of Sunday, 29 January 2023

Ghanaians descend on Ato Forson over comment on importation ban of secondhand appliances

Minority Leader, Cassiel Ato Forson Minority Leader, Cassiel Ato Forson

Some Ghanaians on social media have attacked the current Minority Leader in parliament, Cassiel Ato Forson for his comment and opinion on the government’s ban on the importation of secondhand and used electrical gadgets.

In a recent post shared on Twitter, the legislator published a list of electrical gadgets and announced the government’s ban on the importation of the listed items.

According to Ato Forson, the move by the government is very insensitive.

“Folks, the NPP gov’t has banned the importation of the following used items; 1. TV set, 2. Computer etc. This is insensitive!,” Ato Forson’s tweet read.

Reacting to the comment by the minority leader, a section of the public disagreed with the legislator’s take that the policy is insensitive.

They argued that the move is geared towards preventing Ghana from becoming a dumping site for foreign-used goods, hence a commendable one to ban secondhand appliances.

Other tweeps also based on the comment however questioned the competency of Ato Forson to lead the largest opposition party in Ghana as a minority leader in parliament.

Here are the reactions of netizens to Ato Forson’s post and comment:















