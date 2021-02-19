General News of Friday, 19 February 2021

Source: GNA

Ghanaians cautioned to be good trustees of national assets

Gold is a national asset in Ghana

The Revered Stephen Kingsford, Associate Pastor of Action Chapel International, the Eagels’ Cathedral Community 2, Tema has called on Ghanaians to be good trustees of national assets entrusted to them.



He said: “All of us are called to be stewards in one way or the other and that we should not forget whatever was entrusted into our hands both physically or spiritually including national assets, public positions, and resources, we will account for it one day in this world and the afterworld”.



Rev. Kingsford told the Ghana News Agency at Tema that the world was not empty, but belonged to God and so there was the sense of humility and the sense to be steward, “once we know that the earth belongs to God, we must be good stewards of the environment, nature, and any other thing within”.



The Associate Pastor stated that during an engagement with the youth in Tema that “we always accused the one who has one talent, but the truth of the matter is we are just like him, our attitudes, character, and actions portray us as such, most of us are bad stewards”.



Rev Kingsford reminded Ghanaians and the Church Community that; “Wherever we are, God placed us there for a purpose, we should assess ourselves daily whether we are good or bad stewards”.



He said, “God has given us everyone a task and we have to appreciate and understand that he knows we can do it, so we should not let the things of the world destruct us or draw us from doing the work God has entrusted into our hands as overseers”.