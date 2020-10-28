Politics of Wednesday, 28 October 2020

Ghanaians can trust MPs to instil peace ahead of December polls – Dr Aggrey Darko

Chief Director for the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Dr. Aggrey Darko has said that Members of Parliament have been thoroughly engaged in security and peace issues ahead of the 2020 elections.



According to Dr. Darko, the Ministry’s engagement with state and non-state actors towards peaceful elections in December definitely includes lawmakers.



He notes that with the constant engagement with these MPs, the confidence that Ghanaians have in these lawmakers to instill peace before, during, and after elections will be bolstered.



In an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, he said: “We have engaged parliament on several occasions on security issues that have come up. Anytime we engage in any organization, we have set objectives."



"We have engaged parliament on several issues and at any point that we engage them, issues of security of the state come up”.



Speaking in relation to the incident that occurred in the Odododiodio constituency, he explained that the violence can be described as an isolated incident and as such Members of Parliament will promote peace in the country.



The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs continues to engage stakeholders in the December elections on their role and responsibilities in instilling peace during the election period.



It was during one of these engagements that the Director of Operations at the Ghana Police Service, DCOP Dr. Sayibu Pabi Gariba warned that apart from the National Security Taskforce formed to ensure peace during the election, no political party should send thugs to any polling station.





