General News of Thursday, 23 November 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Ghanaians caged in Libya for over 8 months cry for help

Some Ghanaians who came to Libya in search of greener pastures and have allegedly been imprisoned for over 8 months for a variety of reasons have petitioned the government to intervene.

Yeboah Henry, a Ghanaian based in Libya, lamented that the victims were arrested for reasons that were not disclosed; as a result, they are pleading with the Foreign Affairs Ministry and the Ghana Ambassador to Libya to come to their aid immediately and evacuate them back to Ghana because they have been subjected to starvation and other inhumane treatments for the past 8 months.

Henry Yeboah expressed his frustrations, noting that since the commencement of the event, some of the African countries that had their citizens jailed promptly moved to their rescue, leaving Ghanaians stuck with several attempts to call the Ghana embassy, but all efforts proved unsuccessful.

He claims that Nigeria recently evacuated its nationals from Libya, but Ghana has shown little concern for their well-being or safety.

Mr. Henry Yeboah emphasised that the reasons for the stranded Ghanaians’ arrest were not disclosed to them, adding that documents played a vital role in their arrest, but that this should not extend the days of detention to this lengthier duration because they have not been charged with any crimes.

He went on to say that they had been unfairly accused of crimes they had no knowledge of and had been imprisoned without legal representation.

He claimed that one of the victims was wrongly accused of sexually harassing the wife of a Libyan, and that even when the case was brought before a court and his innocence was confirmed, he was detained for eight months.

