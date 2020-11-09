Politics of Monday, 9 November 2020

Ghanaians behaving like beggars, want money before they vote – Ivor Greenstreet

Flagbearer of the Conventions People's Party, Ivor Kobina Greenstreet

The presidential candidate of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Ivor Kobina Greenstreet, has bemoaned the state at which politics has been monetized in the country.



According to him, Ghanaians are ready to exchange their votes for money. This he said makes them look like beggars.



He furthered that the act of demanding money before voting for a particular candidate is a threat to the country’s development.



Mr Greenstreet blamed the two major political parties; New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for this problem.



Speaking on Rainbowradio Monday, the CPP presidential candidate said "In fact people want change. The problem is the two larger parties have created monetization of politics. So people want money before they vote, people want money to vote, people have become disappointed in the system. So it is also dangerous for our national development. It is also dangerous our minds have been polluted to this extent over the past 28 years.”



He continued that the act of demanding money before casting a vote in favour of a presidential candidate diminishes the integrity of Ghanaians.



Mr Greenstreet said this ‘new normal’ is happening because Ghanaians are fed up with a system that has failed them.



"This is very serious. It is as if Ghanaians are beggars. It is a serious situation but they don’t see it as serious. They see it as normal practice. They have no interest. Ghanaians may be thinking about development; why there is too much indiscipline, why they are not getting jobs, and use connections before getting a job to do but the state has failed and allowing these things to go on,” he emphasised in the interview.

