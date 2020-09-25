General News of Friday, 25 September 2020

Ghanaians bash security agencies over Western Togoland takeover

The group graduated over 500 militants on Thursday

The competence of Ghana’s security agencies is being questioned after the Western Togoland Group successfully staged another protest in demand for their ‘independent’.



Residents of the North Tongu constituency were alarmed by the sheer bravado exhibited by the separatists who obstructed entries into the constituency and overpowered two police stations to kidnap persons and take firearms.



A further indication of their disrespect for the country’s security is the order for all officers deployed to the region to be evacuated within twenty-four hours.



The conduct of the group has raised doubt about the competence of the country’s security agencies to deal with the group.



Prior to today’s ‘takeover’, the group had mounted billboards at vantage points in the Volta Regions, welcoming people to the Western Togoland.



Twelve hours to this morning’s chaos, the group posted pictures on their social media handles of about 500 ‘military’ persons passing out from the academy.



Interestingly, the police and armed forces ‘clamped’ down on this same training school some months ago.



Security experts and lay Ghanaians are concerned that each attack or activity undertaken by the group appears to be an improvement on the previous.



Adib Saani, the Executive Director of Jatikay Centre for Human Security and Peace Building has criticised the government for not treating the issue with the seriousness and alacrity it ought to.



Saani in a statement said, “When this Togoland issue started, some of us within the security space did not spare any moment or mince words, raising serious concerns about their activities and the existential threat they posed to the security of Ghana.



“Unfortunately, over the past few years, they have become more audacious and brazen and we can only expect more. They are able to make strong political statements and control the narrative. They seem to be succeeding in bullying government into submission. They have succeeded in disrupting lives and holding the nation hostage.



Colonel Festus Aboagye, a retired military officer and security expert has also taken on the government and security agencies for their handling of the separatist issue.



“The government hasn’t told Ghanaians or informed Ghanaians as to what it is that it is doing to resolve this issue. Is it through diplomacy, is it having a dialogue with this group? Where is it having the dialogue and with whom is it having the dialogue with?”



“Indeed I am of the opinion that this issue will be resolved not through the barrel of the gun from either side. In the long run, we will have to sit around the table. So the earlier we proactively dialogue with the group in order to arrive at some mutual agreement as to how things are going to go, the better for us. But it doesn’t mean that Ghana must not resolutely defend the sovereignty of this land. That is not part of the debate but the government needs to tell us what it is that it is doing to solve this issue.”



On social media, some Ghanaians are also bashing the security agencies for not being proactive.





Where are these security capos? What a joke we have now as national security heads. Square pegs in round holes ???????? pic.twitter.com/74KFNPXaYs — Dr. Ocansey (@DrSelOcansey) September 25, 2020

It’s about time the security agencies deal with this whole Western Togoland madness . An attack on both the Aveyime and Mepe Police Stations in the North Tongu District of Volta Region, of the Republic of Ghana is simply a declaration of war on Ghana ,since they see themselv… pic.twitter.com/L946sIkBkY — Charles N.T. Tagoe (@royaltcafe2012) September 25, 2020

The group is believed to have links to a secessionist group alleged to have seized several towns in the volta region, mounted road blocks and burnt tyres.



One person was killed during a clash with security operatives Friday morning. https://t.co/mCl2WWYyEv — Emmanuel Samani (@_iamsamani) September 25, 2020

We live in a country where people think they can attack the police, takeover armouries, and block roads and we have not heard anything from the security agencies, except that there is an "operation" going on.



This country eh. Smh #CitiCBS — Jeffrey Owuraku Sarpong (@OJSarpong) September 25, 2020

Did you know the leaders were arrested and the attorney General discontinued the case?

How does a group organize so tactfully at various points in a day and the security services had no intelligence on this. From 11pm last night.



???????? — Ayigbe Farmer (@SSS_Promotion) September 25, 2020

"To nip a problem in the bud has been a problem of our security agencies" - Elvis Darko (editor, Finder Newspaper)#AsaaseBreakfastShow — Asaase Radio (@asaaseradio995) September 25, 2020

Do we have security intelligence agent's in this country? This is a Government that has over ten Ministers in charge of security alone. Yet they can't even pick up advance information on incidence of such nature in regards to security.. Total waste!#WesternTogoland — Kwame Rudolf (@RudolfKwame) September 25, 2020

