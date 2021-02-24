General News of Wednesday, 24 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaians attack UK's Sky News for 'racist reportage' on coronavirus vaccine

astrazeneca coronavirus vaccines

Some Ghanaians have expressed gross disgust over a racism-inspired reportage by the UK's Sky News on the arrival of the first batch of coronavirus vaccine in the country.



Ghana has been in both local and international news after it became the first African country to receive Coronavirus vaccines from the COVID-19 Vaccines Advance Market Commitment (COVAX AMC) facility.



The development comes after Ghana’s Ministry of Health in the early hours of Wednesday, February 24, 2021, took delivery of some 600,000 doses of the vaccines.



However, the reportage from UK's Sky News precisely has invoked the anger of Ghanaians after the website in a tweet “described Ghana world's poorest people”



In a tweet, Skynews said” A flight carrying 600,000 doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine has arrived in Ghana as part of a global effort to immunise the world's poorest people”



Some Ghanaians took the microblogging site to describe the comment as racist.



Award-winning Journalist Anny Osabutey said “Dear @SkyNews I blv you cu have found a respectful way of reporting abt Gh receiving the first batch of vaccine, instead of what I term ‘racist flavored” narrative. Yes our Govt may beg you for aide, but it doesn’t mean UK hasn’t benefitted from us.”



Another user by name Uncle Obed said Digital racism perpetuated by foreign media is something we don’t get ‘angry” enough at.



Below are some of the tweets





A flight carrying 600,000 doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine has arrived in Ghana as part of a global effort to immunise the world's poorest people https://t.co/TdgboFSrul — Sky News (@SkyNews) February 24, 2021

Fly over, come see for urself. We are not dying like you people are. We eat Pr3k3s3 and Aponkye Nkrakra. Try eating some if u know what that is. And ohh it’s since March 2020. — Dellas De Martian ?????????? (@DellasDeMartian) February 24, 2021

Gyimifo! You can’t send a tweet without being racist. — Dr. Kofi Ghanatta Adum-Attah (@AdumKofi) February 24, 2021

Sake of Covid vaccines you dey shade we? Take them to regions with higher death rates & leave us alone Siafuor MMT red gold green???????? — Sani????????? (@Sani__UtD) February 24, 2021