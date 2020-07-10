Politics of Friday, 10 July 2020

Source: Peace FM

Ghanaians aren’t stupid to gift Akufo-Addo 2nd term - Inusah Fuseini

play videoInusah Fuseini, MP, Tamale Central

The notion that every government deserves a second term to accomplish its developmental projects has been deflected by the Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Hon. Inusah Fuseini.



To him, it is an indirect slur on the integrity of Ghanaians to suggest they will continue to maintain a government in power for a second term, irrespective of the fact that, that particular administration has performed abysmally in its first term.



Speaking on Okay FM’s Ade Akye Abia Morning Show, the NDC MP opined that "If anyone says every government must necessarily be given two terms, that is an insult to Ghanaians. It means indirectly that, even if the government is performing poorly, Ghanaians will still give the government two terms.



“Is that what the constitution says? Is that what you think the people of Ghana will do? If the government is so rotten, if a government is non-performing and so incompetent and has failed in delivering all its promises, Ghanaians will still give the government another term....? Is that what you are saying? You think the people are so stupid that they won’t assess the government based on its promises and performance?” he quizzed.



Nepotism & Colossal Disaster



Zoning in on the performance of the current administration, the former Minister of Roads and Highways accused the Akufo-Addo government of engaging in nepotism, and claimed only people who have ‘Ofori Atta and Akufo-Addo’ attached to their names, as well as indigenes of Akyem are offered political appointments.



Describing President Akufo-Addo as a monumental failure, who also lacks leadership skills, he pointed out that Ghanaians are discerning enough to know what is good for them.



“This government came into office saying that the previous government was nepotistic because it was family and friend government but it is voted into power and entrenches nepotism so that you must have Ofori-Atta or Akufo-Addo attached to your name or you must come from Akyem or you must be of a certain stock before you are giving political office. Then, in spite of all this and other negatives, Ghanaians will still say let's give this government two terms. I don’t think the people of Ghana will do that.



“I am a Ghanaian, I have parents in Ghana and I have listened to many people and they say this is an election to lose for the NDC because this government is such a colossal disappointment and so much a disaster. Someone told me that they had always known Nana Akufo-Addo has no leadership qualities; they never knew that when they win power for him, it will be this disastrous," he stated.





