General News of Thursday, 30 July 2020

Source: My News GH

Ghanaians aren’t fools to vote for Mahama again - Sekou Nkrumah

John Dramani Mahama, Dr.Sekou Nkrumah and President Akufo-Addo

Son of Ghana’s first President, Dr.Sekou Nkrumah has once again waded into the choice of former President John Dramani Mahama as the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), saying, Ghanaians are not fools to vote for Mahama again.



According to Sekou Nkrumah, no amount of lies or propaganda will make Ghanaians bring back Mahama as President.



“Ghanaians are not fools, no amount of lies or propaganda can make them change their minds just four years after voting Mahama out”, he disclosed in a social post sighted by MyNewsGh.com



“I think it should be made clear to the NDC that nothing can make them win power under the leadership of Mahama. He was president before and did not perform, his government was corrupt and incompetent!” he said.



“The right thing to do after the 2016 elections was to change him as a leader”, he stressed.



“As for Professor Jane, I seriously don’t understand why an academic like her would sink into the dirty politics of Mahama and his cronies”, he pointed out.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.