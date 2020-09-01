Politics of Tuesday, 1 September 2020

'Ghanaians are yearning, crying for our return' - NDC

According to the NDC, Ghanaians are disappointed in the Akufo-Addo led administration

Deputy Upper East Women Organiser for the National Democratic Congress(NDC) Grace Nkaw-Awini has expressed optimism that the party will massively win the 2020 general elections because Ghanaians are disappointed in the current government.



Speaking at a ceremony to launch the campaign team in the Garu-Tempani constituency, she said the party will work hard to ensure they win both the presidential and parliamentary polls.



According to Mrs Nkaw-Awini, Ghanaians participated massively in the registration exercise because they want to kick the NPP out of power.



"Ghanaians are fed up. The promises you gave them have not been met including the promise to stabilise the cedi, the promise to fight corruption but this government is the worst in Ghana’s history. You told us you were going to fight corruption but this government is the worst we’ve had in the history of Ghana so far as corruption is concerned,” she emphasized.



Grace-Nkaw-Awini asked the campaign team members to work hard in order to enable the party win the 2020 polls.





