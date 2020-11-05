General News of Thursday, 5 November 2020

Source: GNA

Ghanaians are now discerning and will vote on records of parties – Wa Naa

File photo of voters casting their ballots

Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV, Overlord of the Waala Traditional Area, has said Ghanaians would make their choices based on track records of the various political parties and their leaders in the December 7 polls.



He said the electorates were discerning and that “juicy promises delivered in flowery language and enhanced by ridiculous token gifts in our electioneering arena” would not win the hearts of the people any longer.



Naa Pelpuo, who said this in a speech at the centenary celebration of the Dumba festival in Wa, noted that the electorates would make informed choices in the general elections on an evidence-based campaign.



This year’s event, christened: “Hundred Years of Uninterrupted Dumba Festival of the Waala Traditional Area-Our Achievements, Challenges and the Way forward,” was attended by Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) running mate.



“It is, therefore, on this score that the people of Wa Central Constituency acknowledge and express their immense gratitude for the development projects the erstwhile NDC government brought to the constituency.



“These include the water project, hospitals, expansion of the airstrip, provision of school infrastructure, paving the courtyard of Wa Naa’s Palace, a state of the art and well-resourced regional library as well as a host of others,” he explained.



Naa Pelpuo IV appealed to the NDC Presidential Candidate's running mate to consider constructing polyclinics at Busa and Boli in the Wa Municipality to help improve access to health care delivery to the people in the municipality and the region at large.



Other requests the Paramount Chief put before Prof. Agyemang included expansion of the Bamahu-Airstrip road into a dual carriage, provision of irrigation facilities for dry season farming and replacement and expansion of the Wa Airport.



Naa Pelpuo also urged political parties and politicians to engage in issue-based campaign devoid of indecent language and acts that could mar the relative peace the country was enjoying.



On her part, Prof Agyemang, reiterated the need for peace to prevail before, during and after the presidential and parliamentary election come December 7, 2020.



“Part of the process of creating and sustaining peace is anchored on removing obstacles that impede the flow of life, and that is why in our previous administration we try to do just that by paying attention to this hospital, completion of two out of the eight Senior High School E-blocks, completion of the regional library… these are the building blocks of peace,” she said.



She said violence could not build a nation, but that peace and development focused projects and attending to the needs of the people could propel the growth of a nation.



She said NDC government was ready to work with the chiefs and the people to “build a country in which everybody has space, in which everybody feels included and nobody feels maligned.”



"It is, therefore, important that we are also paying attention to TVET so that we can move slowly but surely out of an economy based on the export of primary commodities to one that adds value to commodities,” she stated.



Prof Agyemang donated a cow, 20 cartons of bottled water and GH?5,000.00 to the Dumba organisers to support their activities.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.