Ghanaians are fed-up with Mahama - Moshake

Regional News of Wednesday, 13 March 2024

Source: Stephen Darko, Contributor

A former executive of the Tema East constituency branch of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Stephen Ashitey Adjei, is lamenting that his party’s flag bearer for the 2024 presidential election has become obnoxious in the estimation of Ghanaians.



Mr. Ashitey Adjei, who is popularly called Moshake, took to social media on Wednesday to make the lament after observing what he says is a crest-fallen John Mahama failed to draw crowds during a campaign visit to Tema.



“Mr. John Mahama was at the Tema Community 4 Assemblies of God Church to speak to the clergy and what a sad sight it was; only a few people turned up to listen to him,” Moshake wrote.



According to him, “This was, even with the party organizing many members to meet him and give reception to the flagbearer.”



From the look of things, Moshake wrote, “it is clear that Ghanaians are now fed up with John Mahama.”



Mr. Mahama is now on the Greater Accra stretch of his ‘Building Ghana Tour’ and on Tuesday, made a stop-over in Tema, where as part of the itinerary, he spoke with the clergy at the Assemblies of God Church at Community 4.



But according to Moshake, the turnout was heart-sinking, because “only a handful of people were there to provide Mr. Mahama support, and that is including party members that the NDC had organized to follow the former President.”



Mr. Mahama is said to have engaged the clergymen on the recently passed Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, which has also become the hottest controversy in the country.



After the engagement with the clergymen, Mr. Mahama is said to have met with clearing agents in Tema Community 1, and according to Moshake, this meeting was also rather uneventful.



“You could see from the demeanour of the clearing agents that they were not enthused about the former President’s visit. This is because of the fact that the paperless administration system is working very well and making the clearance of goods easy and seamless,” Moshake wrote.



According to reports, some of the clearing agents almost became hostile, chanting that the paperless system is fine and they don’t want to have the wheels reinvented.



“This development only confirms that the 24-hour economy promise is not gelling with Ghanaians,” Moshake wrote.