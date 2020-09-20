General News of Sunday, 20 September 2020

Ghanaians are appreciative of President Akufo-Addo’s achievements - CVM

Razak Kojo Opoku, Founder and President of the CVM

The Concerned Voters Movement (CVM), a Civil Society Organiusation has called on Ghanaians to be wary of the sweet promises the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is churning out to win back power.



It said Ghanaians were appreciative of the achievements of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia in the last three years and were ready to retain the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in power.



A statement signed by the Founder and President of the CVM, Mr Razak Kojo Opoku said budgetary allocations were always made and captured for projects each time President Akufo-Addo and Dr Bawumia cut sod for the commencement of any project.



It said the NDC was fixated at attacking its opponents, leaving out the element of an issue-based campaign and the CVM was convinced that the NDC manifesto did not seek to enhance and improve the wellbeing of the generality of the Ghanaian people.



It said the NDC was discrediting the NPP on every development project taken and inciting people including; Chiefs and Queen mothers against the NPP and President Akufo-Addo by describing sod-cutting projects as Sakawa and 419.



It said the NDC ethnocentric comments against the people of Akyem seemed to have deliberately put dust in the eyes of well-meaning Ghanaians, and questioned why the 10 billion dollar Hope City Project which the NDC cut sod did not comes on or see the light of day.



The statement said the 2020 elections was about a comparison of records and a show of who was tall in terms of managing the affairs and resources of the country.





