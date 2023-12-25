Ghanaians always think government must solve our problems - Pastor Mensa Otabil

General News of Monday, 25 December 2023

The General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Pastor Mensa Otabil, has emphasized the prevalent tendency among Ghanaians to rely solely on the government for solutions to societal challenges.



Pastor Otabil called for a shift in mindset during this year's Gold, Frankincense, and Myrrh night on December 24, 2023, urging citizens to actively participate in and support community development initiatives rather than depending solely on government interventions.



During his sermon, he expressed concern over the limited involvement of the private sector in social interventions and underscored the need for individuals and organizations to contribute actively to solving community issues.



"One of the challenges we have as Ghanaians or as a nation is that we always think that the government must solve our problems. We don't have enough private effort to solve our problems; we lack private enterprises, companies actively addressing community issues because we perceive the government as the sole problem solver," Pastor Otabil stated.



While advocating for citizen-driven solutions, Pastor Otabil highlighted the importance of holding governments accountable for their responsibilities. He asserted, "Governments must solve problems, and when they fail, we must hold them accountable."



To inspire tangible change, Pastor Otabil urged members of his congregation to actively contribute to the church's community outreach project, Central Aid.



He emphasized the positive impact of the project on both Ghanaians and non-Ghanaians, particularly in providing access to education and improving lives.



"There is also a place for individuals, for churches, for citizens to make a contribution and to make a difference, and today I am challenging you. You may be in need, but somebody is in more need than you are, and you can make a difference in the life of that person," Pastor Otabil encouraged.



