Ghanaian youths are struggling while ministers amass cash, luxurious cars - Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe

Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, a distinguished founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has raised pressing concerns about Ghana's political landscape, addressing issues of perceived corruption among political officeholders.



According to him, the unexplained accumulation of wealth, tribalism, nepotism, and an alarming focus on self-interest, particularly within the current administration led by President Akufo-Addo.



Speaking at a press conference organised by ex-military officers on the topic “The State of Ghana Today,” Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe questioned how these officials could accumulate stashes of cash in foreign and local currencies within their homes, acquire properties in prime areas of Accra and across the nation, drive the most luxurious cars, and live opulent lives while the nation's youth struggle to find meaningful employment.



“In this old age of ours we don’t sleep soundly at night. Ghana has been riddled with perceived corruption of political public office holders amassing unexplained wealth, tribalism, nepotism and parochial in their interest, especially under this regime under President Akufo-Addo.



“How do ministers hoard stashes of cash in foreign and local currencies in their homes, acquire properties in prime areas of Accra and other parts of the country, drive the most luxurious cars, live extravagantly, and expect our youth, who remain largely without meaningful employment, to be satisfied?"



One of the central points of his address revolved around the extravagant lifestyles of certain government ministers.



"These are critical warning signs that are going to destroy the security of the state. We need to pay critical attention to this. The Akufo-Addo I knew and had numerous dialogues and demonstrations with is not the Akufo-Addo who is now president," Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe remarked.



He emphasized the urgency of the matter, calling for immediate action.



"Incompetence and inefficiencies should not be condoned in public office as far as the output of such officers impoverishes ordinary Ghanaians. If you can't do the work, resign. It is that simple."



