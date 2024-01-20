Ghanaian youth yearn for Mahama’s return to the presidency – Edem Agbana

Politics of Saturday, 20 January 2024

www.ghanaweb.com

The NDC Parliamentary Candidate in the Ketu North constituency, Eric Edem Agbana, has stated that the youth of Ghana are yearning eagerly for the return of John Dramani Mahama to the presidency.



Speaking at a rally at Dzodze on Thursday, Edem Agbana described Mahama as the ‘champion’ Ghanaians are waiting for to bring them hope and development.



He said “H.E Mahama, the Ghanaian youth have lived with the hopelessness and hardship that this inept NPP presents, their only hope is a champion that understands them and feels their pain. They are yearning for an everyday champion to deliver this country from hopelessness, Mr. Mahama, you are the champion, you are the one who gives us hope of a better future for Ghana.



“The dynamic youth activist and former deputy national youth organizer of the NDC, Mr. Agbana in a very compelling speech that left many excited, assured the NDC flagbearer of his preparedness to work with his executives to deliver over 85% of votes for the NDC.



“Mr. president, we are working assiduously to deliver over 90% voter turnout and over 85% of valid votes for you. We have already started the work and we are never resting our backs until we deliver. We want other constituencies to learn from us,” he said to the cheering crowd.



The rally was part of ex-president John Mahama’s 2-day tour of the Volta Region, which he brought to an end on Friday, January 12, 2024.



The mammoth rally was well attended by thousands of party members and sympathizers.



Earlier that evening, President John Dramani Mahama led a short ceremony to commission an ultra-modern party office for the constituency.



At the same rally, a former NPP organizer and over 200 NPP members defected publicly to join the NDC.