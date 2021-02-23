General News of Tuesday, 23 February 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Ghanaian youth supporting LGBTQ+ community for visas and other benefits – Security Expert

According to research conducted by Security Expert, Paul Boateng, most Ghanaian youth supporting the legalization and recognition of the LGBTQ+ community in Ghana are not homosexuals as they make it appear.



Paul Boateng noted that these heterosexual youths are supporting the group because of the many advantages and benefits they seek to gain from the group and their sponsors.



Sharing some findings of his research on the Happy Morning Show, Paul Boateng said, “We have spoken to most of the country’s youth supporting the group and we have realized they are not gay. Some, explaining why they support the group say it is an opportunity for them to easily get visas when they go to the Embassies of these LGBTQ+ sponsor countries”.



He furthered that because of unemployment and poverty, some youth are also supporting and pushing the LGBTQ+ agenda because of the money they might make.



“Some also want to get money from the Americans supporting the agenda because there is no money and work around and that is the problem. We have conducted investigations and research and we have found all this out”, he noted.



When asked by the host, Samuel Eshun if there was intelligence failure on the part of the Security Agencies which led to the opening of an LGBTQ+ office in Accra, he said otherwise.



“Sometimes in intelligence gathering, you don’t just go ahead and react. You monitor the situation and act tactfully. We can’t say it was an intelligence failure but there were boots on the grounds”.



Most European countries accept asylum claims from lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBTQ) nationals from countries where consensual same-sex acts are criminalised.



These countries regarding one’s right to belong to any sexual orientation as fundamental give these persons the chance to be who they are open without any fears.