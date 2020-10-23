General News of Friday, 23 October 2020

Ghanaian youth in 3 years may rise just like the Nigerians – Political Analyst

There’s chaos in Nigeria as citizen’s protest against police brutality carried out by SARS

Political analyst, Michael Ebo Amoah has predicted that the current happenings in Nigeria are not far from happening in Ghana in the next 2 to 3 years.



Ebo Amoah asserted that due to the leadership and political challenges in the country, the Ghanaian youth in a few years will resort to protesting against a ruling government for failing them.



Speaking on the Happy Morning Show with Samuel Eshun, the political analyst said, "Ghana at the moment needs to elect a leader that will serve and motivate the youth of the country. The winner takes all system in the country is a problem and its generally creating enmity between the youth and the leaders in the country. The growing rate of unemployment will also contribute to that. The Nigerian youth are not only protesting because of SARS, but unemployment is also a major factor."



He added that, if the situation in Nigeria escalates more than we are seeing, these Nigerians may move to Ghana to safeguard their lives and it will become a problem for us, so as a country we need to give them a helping hand quickly.



“In a few years, we will be here to discuss the statement that I have made if steps are not taken immediately,” he predicted.



Few days on, the protest turned deadly as the SARS team shot several protestors to death.



In the latest development, the Nigerian government has issued a 24-hour curfew in Lekki.



Meanwhile, the African Union, Economic Community of the West African States, and some distinguished people have condemned the act, stressing that the brute force by African leaders to suppress demonstrators is not the answer rather, the government must dialogue with these people to find solutions to their problems.



However, The Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres has condemned the violent escalation in Lagos which resulted in multiple deaths and caused many injuries.



In a statement by Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General, he said, “The Secretary-General is following recent developments in Nigeria and calls for an end to reported police brutality and abuses. He condemns the violent escalation on 20 October in Lagos which resulted in multiple deaths and caused many injuries. He expresses his condolences to the bereaved families and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured. He calls on the Nigerian authorities to investigate these incidents and hold the perpetrators accountable."

