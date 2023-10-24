Ghanaian woman living illegally in Taiwan since 1989 arrested

General News of Tuesday, 24 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A mysterious story of a woman identified as a Ghanaian, and who has been living in Taiwan for the last 33 years without documents, has hit the internet.



The report by taipeitimes.com said that the 63-year-old woman, whose name is not given, first entered Taiwan in June 1989 after a transit from Hong Kong and left in March 1990.



However, the report said the police, who are currently holding the woman, are trying to figure out when the woman re-entered the country and how it is that she has been able to live in Taiwan for that long without any immigration documents on her.



“Police quoted the Ghanaian national as saying, through an interpreter, that she lives alone in a rented residence and works as a cleaner for a living.



“Further investigation is needed to determine why there are no immigration records for her re-entry into Taiwan and how she was able to reside in Taiwan illegally for so long without being discovered, police said,” the report indicated.



How the woman was found out:



According to the report, the 63-year-old was made out when some officers noticed her ‘acting suspiciously” when she was approached on October 14, 2023.



The incident, which happened in New Taipei City’s Lujhou District, prompted the patrol officers to follow her.



The report added that “when they spotted the woman, who tried to hide as they got closer to her,” they asked for an identity, which she failed to produce.



She also could not produce a valid resident permit or a passport, the police added.



Meanwhile, the police are investigating her on suspicion of contravening Taiwan’s immigration law, the report said.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







AE/AW