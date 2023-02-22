Ghanaian woman in Turkey attributed earthquake to attack by family demons - Survivor recounts

General News of Wednesday, 22 February 2023

Nana Boamah, a Ghanaian who lives in Turkey has narrated how a fellow Ghanaian woman who works as a nanny there mistook the February 6 earthquake as one caued by witchcraft.



According to him, the unnamed woman who survived the disaster told him during a visit after the incident that, prior to the occurrence, she frequently dreamt of being hunted by witches.



Speaking in an interview with Okay FM, he said, “one sad thing is that I went somewhere in Turkey and met a Ghanaian woman. And she told me that prior to the incident, whenever she had a dream, witches are chasing her with sticks, and trying to kill her.



“She’s also a nanny worker…so she disclosed that, on Sunday; the dawn on the day of the incident, she woke up to visit the washroom and upon her return, she noticed that objects were dropping in their kitchen and all around the home and that reminded her of her dreams, and she concluded that the incident was because her family witches had come finally to get her.



He added “she said she hasn’t seen such strange happening before and due to the fact that she is ignorant of the earthquake, she was blaming it on the bizarre nightmares she had been having as the root of the problem which made her very terrified.



“...she eventually reported the problem to her employer, who was sleeping with the wife at the time, and they had to flee the house to seek safety after realizing the incident was an earthquake."



He further stated that following the horrific event, the woman had become stranded and need assistance.



About the February 6 earthquake



A powerful earthquake struck Türkiye's southern provinces and neighbouring Syria, leaving thousands dead within Turkish borders and killing many others in war-torn Syria.



A major earthquake of magnitude 7.7 struck southern Türkiye and northwestern Syria as buildings collapsed and triggered a search for survivors trapped in the rubble.



As of February 20, 2023; the death toll has risen to 41,000 and the number of injured has gone past 105,000 in the wake of the earthquakes in southern Türkiye, official sources said.



The disaster, described by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as a "Disaster of the Century," also killed thousands in neighbouring Syria leaving many more thousands injured.



Meanwhile, Turkey has been hit by two more powerful earthquakes on Monday, February 20, 2023, two weeks after the disaster.



A 6.4-magnitude earthquake and a second measuring 5.8 have hit Turkey’s southern province of Hatay, terrifying those left in a region.



Turkey’s interior minister, Süleyman Soylu, said that at least three people were killed and 213 wounded by the latest quakes.



