Ghanaian who invented water bicycle makes a sweeping bicycle

The adept young Ghanaian engineer known for the famous water bicycle invention has proven he has a bag of ideas as he comes up with another innovation- a sweeping bicycle.



Frank Darko has invented a tricycle that sweeps along as you ride it and he calls it a ”sweeping bicycle.”



The Takoradi based engineer explained that his invention is a contribution to solving some of Ghana’s sanitation problems.



Ghana, in 2015, was ranked the 7th dirtiest country in the World by the World Health Organization and Frank believes that attention should be paid to the country’s sanitation challenges.



“In 2035, Ghana is going to be a miserable place to raise a child. But we can change the future based on the actions we take now. We must totally change our behavior towards the immediate environment in which our lives depend on”, he said.



He added that ”The littering is too much. Even today graduates have joined in littering the environment. As a good citizen, I have to do something to help stop the dark future that is hanging upon us.”



Asked what inspired his invention, the engineer did not mince words in expressing his disgust for the utter disregard for cleanliness in our environment.



He particularly spoke about the canal which leads the Odorna River to the sea in Accra and how it has been choked with sand and refuse.



“In my vision I see the canal being used as a walk path because it is finally choked up with sand and plastic waste. Vehicles could even pass over it. The sad part is how people will lose their homes and lives during a heavy downpour”, he expressed.



In a new video, Frank takes the public on a mind trip as he reveals what influenced his idea and how he went about putting the ”sweeping bicycle” together.



The young man who is currently on a full scholarship at the Takoradi Technical University gave props to Dr. Phyllis Hendrichs, Engineer Kakra McHammah, the CEO of MuHammad Engineering Company, and the President of CILT GHANA Ebo Hammond for their contribution to his life.



Frank Darko added that he still had a lot more intriguing ideas to work on after his first innovation, a bicycle that could travel on water, brought him national recognition, and was featured in a BBC documentary.



