Friday, 27 November 2020

Source: GNA

Ghanaian voters prefer NPP - Survey

New Patriotic Party Supporters

Fifty-one per cent of Ghanaians will vote for the New Patriotic Party while 41 per cent will choose the National Democratic Congress in the December elections.



“Note should however be taken of the fact that predictions based on such research findings are not necessarily bound to come true, because it is easily possible for a number of determinant factors to change,” Mr Nana Kaakyiri Duku Frempong, Senior Lecturer, Political Science Department, University of Ghana, told journalists.



This came to light when the Department revealed results of its research findings from a survey it carried out on a variety of issues concerning the dynamics, choices, policies and programmes of political parties and the Government, leading to the 2020 general elections in Ghana.



He said from the findings, the main reason for the prediction was that Ghanaians generally believed that the governing political party should serve two terms before being voted out.



Mr Frempong said many people were also impressed by certain key policies of the current NPP government such as the free Senior High School.



He said whilst issues bordering on corruption and hydro-electric power outages were high on the list last year among the electorate, that was not the case at all for this election.



Mr. Frempong said issues such as the creation of new regions, the implementation of the free Senior High School initiative, the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) rather dominated the priorities of the electorate this time round, and appeared to satisfy the expectations of most of them.



The Senior lecturer noted that there had been a shift in what determined the choice of voters from voting based on just an innate preference for a particular political party, to basing one's ballot on issues.



Mr. Frempong said for this year's election therefore, the decision of the electorate was mainly going to be based on issues rather than preference for a political party, adding that the political parties had also accordingly taken a cue and majorly dwelt on issues.



He said when it came to safety and security during the election, the research found that most people believed that the military should take over.



Mr. Frempong said many held the fear that activities of political vigilante groups had not been successfully quelled.



He said while people were very keen on going out to cast their ballot, they believed the military could best deal with rogue elements such as political vigilantes.



Mr. Frempong said the electorate therefore believed that their safety as well as ballot could be best protected by the military.



Dr. Maame Gyekye-Jandoh, Head, Political Science Department, University of Ghana, Legon, said the research findings were the result of a country-wide survey undertaken by the department, adding that such surveys enhanced the citizenry's understanding of the country's political processes, and also encouraged popular participation in governance.



"I am confident that this presentation would throw more light on what voters say would inform their choices in the up-coming elections, as well as all the policies and programmes they deem most important," she said.





