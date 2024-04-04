Ghanaian students in Hungary hungry due to unpaid stipends by govt

Diasporia News of Thursday, 4 April 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Ghanaian students in Hungary studying on scholarship say they are struggling as the government of Ghana has not paid their monthly stipends for the past six months.



According to the students, the government has failed to fulfil its crucial responsibility of providing stipends to about 215 students, comprising undergraduate, masters and PhD students.



This negligence, they say has had profound consequences on their academic performance and mental well-being.



A statement signed by their President, Abdul-Manaf Rabui, noted that conversely, the Hungarian government has commendably fulfilled all its obligations stipulated in the scholarship agreement.



However, the constant rise in living costs in Hungary exacerbates the hardship faced by the students.



“Repeated appeals, manifested through letters have been made to all stakeholders in Ghana, but sadly, no response has been received, plunging these promising young individuals into desperation and disillusionment."



“The timely disbursement of stipends and allocation of book allowances at the start of the academic year are essential to restoring hope, enabling academic success, and fulfilling the dreams of these bright Ghanaian students,” the statement said.



The students further called on the government of Ghana, the Ministry of Finance, and the Scholarship Secretariat to expedite their processes for paying the stipends.



