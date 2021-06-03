Ghanaian student in Toronto featured in anti-Black racism campaign by Toronto School Board

Diasporian News of Thursday, 3 June 2021

Source: Joe Kingsley Eyiah, Contributor

A fourteen-year-old Ghanaian-Canadian school girl, Jordin Oppong, is being featured prominently in a recent initiative launched by the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) to combat anti-Black racism and to promote Black Students Excellence (BSSE) in Toronto.



The TDSB is the largest school board in the whole of Canada. It is the most multicultural municipality in the country.



Jordin Oppong who is born to full Ghanaian parentage attends the Broookview Middle School in Jane/Finch area which is one of the most challenging neighbourhoods of Toronto.



The TDSB has released extensive data over the years admitting anti-Black racism is deeply entrenched in its schools and in institutions across Canada.



According to Karen Murray, the Centrally Assigned Principal of the newly established TDSB Centre of Excellence for Black Student Achievement, the Center, “has a variety of ways in which we will be engaging- anything from student well-being connected to family, advocacy for parents.” She added that the centre will work to make Black students feel a sense of belonging and give them the proper tools for success.



Karen Murray was speaking at the launching of the initiative in Toronto during the week at which Jordin Oppong among other High School students were featured.



Oppong who is presently a student in the Grade 8 core class of Mr. Eyiah, a Ghanaian Canadian teacher, grew up in the Jane and Finch area of Toronto. She likes her neighbourhood but feels her community is stigmatized. She is a hardworking student, very respectful and eloquent in advocating for herself and other students in her school.



Speaking to the press during the launching of this new initiative by TDSB in Toronto, Jordin Oppong said there is a stereotype that Black people don’t excel “when they come here, places like here.”



The young Ghanaian Canadian girl has dreams of being on the big screen one day. “I will like to be in TV shows,” Oppong said adding “And go on to movies, that will be really exciting.”



We wish Jordin Oppong the best and God’s blessings in all her endeavours.