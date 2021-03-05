Diasporian News of Friday, 5 March 2021

Source: Kuulpeeps

Ghanaian student becomes first black person to lead Syracuse Law Review

Law student at the Syracuse University College of Law, Hilda Akua Frimpong

Hilda Akua Frimpong, a second-year law student at the Syracuse University College of Law, has been named as the new editor-in-chief of the Syracuse Law Review, making her the first Black person to occupy the position.



Founded in 1949, Syracuse Law Review is one of the prestigious student-run publications at the Syracuse University College of Law. Its longstanding goal has been to provide distinguished scholarly works that address timely and intriguing issues within the legal community.



Hida will lead the Syracuse Law Review for the 2021-22 academic year with a majority-female board.



Hilda Frimpong, 30, was born in Kumasi, Ghana, and raised in Dalla, Texas. She is passionate about law and technology, as well as, creating a space for women of colour in this area of the law.



She received a Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology with a focus on international studies from Texas A&M University. Prior to gaining admission to the Syracuse University College of Law, Hilda worked as a business developer for a Fortune 500 company



At Syracuse, Hilda is a volunteer for the Cold Case Justice Initiative, a criminal law tutor, a research assistant, and an ambassador for the Office of Admissions.



Hilda is also a model and former beauty pageant queen. She has crowned Miss Ghana USA in 2014 and Miss Universe Ghana in 2015. She also represented Ghana in the Miss Africa USA pageant in 2014 (emerging as the 2nd runner-up) and Miss Universe pageant in 2015.



As a humanitarian and philanthropist, Hilda has dedicated her time to working with children and charities that deal with scoliosis. She has worked with Family First International School in her hometown of Kumasi, Ghana, to implement scoliosis screenings.



In an interview with Face2Face Africa, Hilda Frimpong provided details about how she got the position, her responsibilities as editor-in-chief, her plans for the Syracuse Law Review and how she feels about being the first black person to lead the Law Review.



How she got to be part of the Syracuse Law Review?



“There are two avenues to get on law review at Syracuse. Students who are in the top 10% of their class after the first year are invited on. There is also a write-on competition for those who meet the GPA requirement. However, since grades are not released until after the write-on competition, most students end up participating in the write-on. I competed in the write-on competition. It was very difficult because the competition is right after finals and you are mentally exhausted. I really pushed myself to complete the competition despite the psychological challenge.”



How she became editor-in-chief of the Syracuse Law Review?

“I was anonymously nominated as a candidate. I knew the significance of the role so I hesitated to accept the nomination. I consulted with my family, peers and mentors before accepting the nomination. We held an election and gave my speech with my plans and objectives and the members voted.”



Her plans/goals as editor-in-chief of the journal?



“I have a specific goal for Law Review internally, but as an organization, our goal is to increase diversity by actively engaging with the student body and partnering with the various groups on our campus. The process to get on law review is a mystifying process for many students and we want to change this.”



How she feels about being the first Black editor-in-chief of the journal

“I feel happy to pave the way for other students of colour to lead in spaces where they may not see themselves represented. Black attorneys and law students before me laid the groundwork for me and I don’t take that fact for granted.”