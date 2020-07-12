General News of Sunday, 12 July 2020

Source: happyghana.com

Ghanaian student, Sylvester Demukayor fluently addresses graduates in Chinese

play videoSylvester Demukayor addressing graduands at the China Foreign Affairs University in Beijing

Ghanaian student in China, Sylvester Demukayor has shown his mastery of the Chinese language as he addressed graduands in the China Foreign Affairs University in Beijing, China.



As a representative of the foreign students in the university, Sylvester delivered this speech at the school’s graduation ceremony on behalf of the foreign students.



Speaking at the ceremony, Sylvester Demukayor noted that frontline medical workers both in China and around the world need to be commended for their sacrifices. He also memorialized all those who have lost their lives to COVID-19.



Part of his speech when translated, states, “I want to use this opportunity to commemorate all souls lost in the fight against Covid-19, and to also pay respect to all frontline medical workers in China and all over the world…”.



Sylvester expressed his excitement to have delivered the speech on behalf of foreign students of the university. He says, “It was an honour to deliver a speech on behalf of foreign students during an extraordinary graduation ceremony of the university. I was also humbled to hear great remarks from leaders of the university, teachers and friends after my speech”.



Sylvester was once a President of the Association of Students studying Chinese at the University of Ghana. After graduating with a first-class degree in Political Science and Chinese from Ghana’s premier University, he worked as a Chinese translator at numerous Chinese companies in Ghana, and also as a Chinese interpreter at many International events.



In 2019, he was the main Chinese/English Interpreter at the "3rd China-Africa Conference on Population and Development” in Accra. Before moving to Beijing for further studies, Sylvester was the Human Resource Manager and Chinese translator at Huawei Agriculture Company, a private Chinese firm in Ghana.



He currently holds an M.A in International Relation from the University of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, China.



Sylvester Demukayor aspires to “become a diplomat serving Ghana and contributing to global peace and prosperity”.









Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.