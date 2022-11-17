Ghanaian secretary of WISTA International keen on promoting the African woman

Regional News of Thursday, 17 November 2022

Source: Eye on Port

Newly elected Secretary of the Women International Shipping and Trading Association (WISTA International) Jemilat Jawulaa Mahamah has indicated that championing the cause of the African woman in the maritime industry remains top on her agenda as she occupies a new role.



The Women in Shipping and Trading Association (WISTA) is a global organization connecting women professionals and executives to each other and promoting gender diversity in all sectors of the maritime industry.



Speaking on Eye on Port, Jemilat Mahamah, who is the President of the national wing of WISTA said she will ensure that industry policies support women empowerment.



“Advocacy and championing the course of women in the maritime industry is my prerogative. I also plan on ensuring that policies of various countries are gender-biased for women to be seen, heard and given equal opportunities. I plan to engage policymakers to achieve this objective.”



She said while WISTA Ghana has enjoyed some financial support from some corporate bodies over the years, these institutions could help with academic sponsorship programs for younger members of the association.



She said this will help young women acquire valuable skills and practical exposure specific to the maritime industry.



The Secretary of WISTA International also said her outfit has been keen on playing its role in the global sustainability drive for maritime.



She revealed that these interests span fisheries, energy and plant conservation.

The outspoken feminist asserted that glaring gender gap issues still exist in board room and places of decision-making.



She said despite the recurrence of low women inclusion at board levels all over the world, women continue to make their mark at any given opportunity.



She said two women were very instrumental in the agreement to begin the Black Sea Grain Initiative which has seen the resumption of exports of grain from the conflict-stricken Russia-Ukraine area.