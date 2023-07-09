Ghanaian's Vatican adjudged 2023 Best Niche Fragrance at Perfumista Awards in France

Diasporia News of Sunday, 9 July 2023

Source: William Nii Lamptey, Contributor

Indigenous Ghanaian niche fragrance “The Vatican” by Maison Yusif has been named the Best Niche Fragrance at the just-ended Perfumista awards in France.



The prestigious ceremony organized by Perfumista in Angola came off Friday, July 7, 2023, in France.



The event was attended by some high-profile personalities in the perfume industry and witnessed the honoring of the most deserving nominees who have done remarkably well within the year under review.



Yusif Meizongo’s Maison Yusif brand beat off tight competition to emerge winner at this year's Perfumista awards.



The Perfumista Awards is an awards scheme that aims to identify, support, and publicly recognize artisan perfumers and brands who have challenged the status quo to make remarkable strides in their chosen fields.







Amongst the many Ghanaian perfumers and perfume brands in Ghana, Maison Yusif was the only Ghanaian brand representing Ghana in this year's nominations.



According to the CEO of Maison Yusif, it is a great honour to receive such a prestigious award and further admonished young creatives never to give up on their dreams.







He said “I cannot thank you all enough for blessing me and my team with this award. It actually feels great to be here but before i take my seat, i want to use this opportunity to tell every young Ghanaian that; yes it is not easy climbing up the ladder but never give up on those dreams. Keep going and pushing because one day your toil will eventually pay off.”



Maison Yusif is a niche artisan perfume brand committed to delivering world-class quality fragrances that speak to the body, mind, and soul.



The young perfumer, together with his nine (9) member team, through their creative eyes, has created over 200 top-notch fragrances with Leather To Excellence fragrance, a 100 leather fragrance being the latest.



The leather-inspired fragrance which is derived from the deepest region of the African continent is a perfect illustration of the greatness, power, and depth of the continent’s history.



The animalic leather, suede, and the sweet smell of raspberry served as the inspiration for the highly publicized fragrance, which is a 100-percent leather perfume collection.



