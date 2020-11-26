Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 26 November 2020

Source: Daily Mail

Ghanaian reportedly arrested in India with 61 grams of cocaine

File photo: The suspect has been identified as Samuel Smith Nelson

A 32-year-old Ghanaian ex-convict in India has been arrested for possessing 61 grams of cocaine, authorities say.



Samuel Smith Nelson who was released from jail recently was caught with the contraband in Banjara Hills on Monday, local media reported.



The accused who stays in Tolichowki, was earlier arrested along with two Nigerians on August 19 this year for possession of six grams of cocaine. He was released from jail on November 12.



Telangana Excise department’s Enforcement Wing (Hyderabad) officials said that the accused contacted the supplier in Mumbai, Maharashtra, who handed over the drugs to the accused on November 15. Thereafter, the accused started to contact his old customers.



The Excise Enforcement team received a tip-off and they conducted route watch near Road No 1, Banjara Hills.



“The accused was caught while trying to deliver the cocaine to one of his customers. The original case papers along with the accused person, seized contraband and drawn samples were handed over to Station House Officer (SHO), Prohibition & Excise Station, Nampally, for necessary action,” said N Anji Reddy, Assistant Excise Superintendent of the Enforcement wing (Hyderabad).



His accomplice who is a resident of Mumbai is absconding, authorities said.





