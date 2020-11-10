General News of Tuesday, 10 November 2020

Ghanaian radiographers urged to embrace artificial intelligence systems

The President of the Ghana Radiographers Association, Prince Rockson has advised radiographers in the country to learn to use Artificial Intelligence (AI) system in their day-to-day operations to ensure better results for their patients.



According to him radiographers are the interface between imaging technology and patients and are professionally accountable for patients' physical and psychological wellbeing following imaging investigations or therapeutic procedures.



Artificial Intelligence, in recent global developments, he noted, have seen an increasing integration of complex machine learning algorithms and AI itself within medical safety, equipment operation, image review and treatment planning processes.



Delivering an address in a Virtual General Meeting and celebration of the 125th World Radiography Day of the Ghana Society of Radiographers (GSR), in Accra over the weekend, Mr. Rockson said the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has already started the use of Artificial Intelligence in the fight against tuberculosis.



“The Ghana Health Service is already enrolling the use of AI in the TB control project by the deployment of the CAD4 software packages which has the potential to bring some more efficiency in the fight against TB in the country”, he said.



He further stated that the adoption of AI in medical imaging and radiation therapy requires radiographers to adapt their imaging and treatment practices to ensure that this new technology is implemented, used and regulated appropriately, based on high quality research evidence, maximising benefits to their patients.



“Changes in practice must be underpinned by appropriate education and training. Ghana as a nation is at a pivotal time in its history with regard to healthcare. While the Ministry of Health (MOH) in conjunction with Ghana Health Service (GHS) is doing everything possible to provide improved access and affordable healthcare to achieve the targets for the Sustainable Development Goals (of which our President HE Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo is an Ambassador), artificial intelligence in radiography and radiotherapy is also worth giving a critical attention.”



"Radiographers take an active role in the justification and optimisation of medical imaging and radio therapeutic procedures, and have a critical position and vital role in the radiation safety of patients, carers and relatives in accordance with the 'As Low As Reasonably Practicable (ALARP)' principle and relevant legislation", he stated.



Mr. Rockson noted that of pressing importance in Ghana’s current situation is the human resource capacity as it needs appropriately trained professionals at the various specialized levels to handle patients in embracing the global technological advancement.



“In pursuance of the theme for this year’s celebration the Ghana society of Radiographers is calling on government through the ministry of health and the allied health professions council to establish the Ghana College of Allied Health Professionals which will see to the training of specialist in the allied health programs to enhance patient care”.



“This will also afford Higher Level Radiographers the opportunity to advance their roles in specializing into Modality-specific imaging, Image interpretation, Research, Teaching, Administration and other Radiological sub-specializations.



Radiography, with enhanced and continuously improving technology, is poised to further make immense contributions to global medical practice well in the future”, he said.



A Senior Radiation Therapist working at the Kenyatta National Hospital, Mr. Caesar Barare also in a solidarity address called on all radiographers to embrace the AI system.



Mr Barere who is the immediate past ISRRT Regional Director - Africa, past Chairman of the Society of Radiography in Kenya said in May 2020 the Society of Radiographers - UK emphasized on the radiographers' role to play an active role in the planning, development, implementation, use and validation of AI applications in medical imaging (MI) and radiation therapy (RT).

This he said, can be achieved through appropriate education of both existing and future practitioners and is intended to improve service delivery efficiency and throughput attributed to AI.



“This does not in any way negate the fact that effective and compassionate communication to the patient, general public, other caregivers and fellow healthcare colleagues, shall remain a core skill for radiographers. Even with automated medical radiation delivery procedures the aspects of radiation safety and protection remain the responsibility of a radiographer; for instance in MI; justification, optimization and dose reduction, and in RT in all the above and minimising radiation dose to normal tissue and escalate dose to tumour,” he said.



Prof. Mark Chukwudi Okeji, the Registrar, Radiographers Registration Board of Nigeria and President, Africa Radiography Forum and Past President, Association of Radiographers of Nigeria also said AI is already with us in every profession with great incursions in medical imaging.



“It is gradually taking over some jobs in several professions. As Radiographers and Medical Imaging professionals, we must strive hard to maintain a firm grip of our profession by developing a broad base through optimisation of our training and practice. We must continue to engage in continuous self development and acquisition of higher degrees. In that way, we become part of the research to make our profession better, through the use of AI, rather than be afraid of AI”, he said.



The Ghana Society of Radiographers is the sole professional body of all Radiographers (which includes Diagnostic, Radiation Therapist and Sonographers) and regulated by the Allied Health Professions Council of Ghana.



These fields of specialty are pillars of Medical Practice which provides enormous benefits to mankind.



The 8th of November marks the day which is set aside by the world to commemorate the discovery of X-Rays by Prof. Conrad Roentgen in 1895; and how this discovery revolutionized medical practice today. It is a day which, internationally, is referred to as World Radiography Day, and is celebrated across the globe annually.





It is a commemorative day marked by events that underscore the role played by the discovery, and to reassess the Quality of services derived from the use of X-rays, and the Technological advancements made to enhance safe and effective use of the discovery.



The Day brings together, and strengthens the unity of purpose and interdependence of the various professions that deal with the clinical use of X-rays.?



Again, the commemoration is to promote professions in the field to make it more attractive to the youth in a bid to sustain and perpetuate the professions for the benefit of society.

The benefits and risks of undergoing X-radiation examination or therapy, the frequency and dosage are carefully weighed up by trained professionals before it is recommended and the right doses delivered to achieve the required results with the minimum possibility of harmful effects to patients.





The Theme for this year’s celebration is, “Elevating Patient Care with Artificial Intelligence”, Radiographers are essential in elevating patient care with artificial intelligence.



Radiographers are the interface between imaging technology and patients and are professionally accountable for patients’ physical and psychological wellbeing following imaging investigations or therapeutic procedures.



Radiographers take an active role in the justification and optimisation of medical imaging and radio therapeutic procedures, and have a critical position and vital role in the radiation safety of patients, carers and relatives in accordance with the ‘As Low As Reasonably Practicable (ALARP)’ principle and relevant legislation.



World Radiography Day is not only about honouring our pioneers and celebrating the past, but it is also about girding up our loins to deliver towards the betterment of human life in times ahead. Let us not forget we have a charge to keep and duty to discharge. I urge you all to do the best in this difficult time as frontlines of COVID-19 and contribute to the profession we proudly find ourselves in. As we go about our duties, let's encourage ourselves to strictly observe the protocols by the Ghana Health Service in our collective interest.

