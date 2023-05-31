Ghanaian professor appointed to CDC's Statistics Review Committee

Diasporia News of Wednesday, 31 May 2023

In a significant achievement, Dr. Prince Afriyie, an associate professor at the University of Virginia's School of Data Science, is the sole Ghanaian to be appointed as a member of the statistics review committee of the prestigious Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States of America.



This appointment, effective for the next three years, was announced through an official communication.



Dr. Afriyie's role on the statistics review committee (SRC) is to contribute to the advancement of statistical methods and testing in the field of public health.



The committee aims to enhance the understanding and dissemination of statistical knowledge, assisting practitioners in utilizing these methodologies to combat chronic diseases and improve overall health throughout one's life, Asaaseradio.com reports.



Comprising volunteers with specialized training and expertise in statistics and biostatistics, the SRC plays a crucial role in assessing peer-reviewed articles to ensure the appropriateness of research and evaluation questions for the Public Health Journal (PCD).



Dr. Afriyie, who also serves as the director of the Master of Data Science program at the University of Virginia, holds a Ph.D. in statistics from Temple University. His research portfolio encompasses various areas, including survival analysis, statistics, and data science education.



One notable aspect of Dr. Afriyie's research focuses on multiple comparisons, particularly developing robust methodologies for simultaneously testing multiple hypotheses. His work has found practical applications in analyzing high-throughput genomic data to identify differentially expressed genes between groups, such as cancer and non-cancer.



Collaborating with the cardiology department at UVA Health, Dr. Afriyie is currently involved in statistical risk analysis related to heart failure. His research contributions have been featured in esteemed journals covering statistics, agriculture, business, and medicine.



Dr. Prince Afriyie's appointment to the CDC's Statistics Review Committee highlights his exceptional expertise and the recognition of his contributions to the field of public health statistics. His unique perspective and dedication will undoubtedly contribute to advancing research and improving health outcomes on a global scale.



