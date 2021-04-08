Ghanaian politicians convincingly explain problems and get overwhelmed later – Gyampo

General News of Thursday, 8 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana has said politicians in Ghana know how to explain problems to convince the masses to get power and when the power is given, then they are found wanting.



“We’ve churned out a breed of politicians who know how to explain the problems; they can convincingly explain the problems but when they are given the nod to govern, they are found wanting.



“The very problems they spoke about that catapulted them into power, they get overwhelmed with those problems,” Prof Gyampo said on Starr Chat monitored by GhanaWeb.



He believes that the increasing graduate unemployment in the country does not make him feel good because the politicians in the country know the problem but are failing to solve it.



He noted that because the graduates are not getting jobs after school, it has increased in them furthering their education.



“Some of them get into the masters not because they want to do it but simply because they have been waiting and they cannot find jobs…there is also no guarantee, there are so many masters students who are done and still do not have jobs.”



Prof Ransford Gyampo advised the government to do its part to create an enabling environment for the private sector to be able to also offer employment.



“With this one, we have known it; we’ve been saying it from when I was in secondary…we use to say that we must open up space so that private sector can also be able to absolve. We’ve known it,” he stressed.







